Kejriwal, Atishi ,Sanjay Singh pay respects to Dr. Singh

Paying last respects to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that Dr Singh was a visionary leader whose economic reforms shaped modern India and whose humility touched countless lives.

Sharing his thoughts on his X account, the AAP chief wrote: “Met his family during this solemn moment and extended my condolences to them.”

AAP paid its respects to the renowned economist Singh on his demise, while Kejriwal, CM Atishi, and MP Sanjay Singh offered floral tributes to his mortal remains, honouring his legacy.

Atishi on social media platform X expressed, “A brilliant economist with a profound legacy of driving India’s transformative economic reforms in the 1990s, he redefined the nation’s trajectory at a pivotal moment in history.”

She added that Dr Singh’s leadership was characterised by quiet strength, unwavering integrity and a deep commitment to the people of the country and their progress. She further said, “Dr. Singh’s contributions to our economic and political systems has left an indelible mark, shaping modern India in ways that will continue to inspire generations to come. May his soul rest in peace.”

Reflecting on the demise of Dr Singh, Sanjay SIngh described him as one of India’s greatest economists and a former Prime Minister who served the nation with distinction for ten years, driving its progress forward. Expressing his grief, the AAP leader stated, “The news of Dr. Manmohan Singh’s demise is undoubtedly a tragic event for the entire country—an irreparable loss.”

He further said, “I had the privilege of spending several years with Dr. Manmohan Singh in the Rajya Sabha. I vividly recall an incident that I can never forget: once, while I was signing some documents, he was standing behind me and placed his hand on my shoulder,” he recounted.

Singh added, “When I turned around, he said, ‘Sanjay Singh, you are the strong voice of the opposition.’ Those words have stayed with me ever since. He engaged with people with great warmth, and whenever he addressed the House—be it the ruling party or the opposition—everyone listened to him with the utmost respect.”

He said that Dr Singh certainly deserves to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, as he made numerous contributions to the nation’s progress during his ten years as PM.