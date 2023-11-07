Kejriwal announces Diwali bonus for MCD employees

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced Diwali bonus of Rs 7,000 to employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

He also announced that non-permanent employees of the civic body will also get a bonus of Rs 1,200 in the festive season.

Addressing a press conference virtually, the chief minister said, “All employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are part of our family. During this festive season, there is a significant announcement for all MCD employees. The Delhi government, under the AAP, has decided to provide a Diwali bonus of Rs 7,000 each to all Group D, Group C, and Group B non-gazetted employees of the civic body.”

The families of sanitation workers, security guards, gardeners, sweepers, ward boys, ward attendants, cattle catchers, rickshaw pullers, loaders, LDCs, UDCs, and all employees are also a part of our family, he said.

Noting that significant improvements have been taking place in the MCD since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power, Kejriwal said, “The AAP government is gradually working to improve the system, and now, all employees are receiving their salaries on time every month.”

In an apparent reference to the previous BJP’s regime, the AAP supremo said, “People in Delhi remember that in the past, MCD employees had to go on strike to receive their salaries. After 14 years, they are receiving their salaries on time.”

Kejriwal had on Monday announced Rs 7,000 bonus to 80,000 employees of the Delhi government ahead of the upcoming Diwali.

“During this festive time, we are giving a bonus of Rs 7,000 each to all our Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees. This decision has been taken by the Delhi government,” he said.