Kejriwal accuses Nadda of equating Purvanchalis with Rohingyas, Bangladeshis

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused BJP chief J P Nadda of equating Purvanchalis with Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, and also deleting their names from voters’ lists ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference, the AAP leader said, “We will not allow BJP to delete the name of any person from Purvanchal from the electoral roll.”

Advertisement

Taking a dig at the saffron party, he claimed that AAP has worked to honour and settle the Purvanchal society on the other hand, BJP has made plans to displace them from the national capital.

Advertisement

“In Parliament, J P Nadda has called the people of Purvanchal as Bangladeshi, Rohingyas and infiltrators. In response to this, we will go to every house of the purvanchali community and show them the video and expose the saffron party,” Kejriwal mentioned.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Delhi and a Purvanchali face of the party, Sanjay Singh, will undertake ‘Ratri Pravas” (night stays) at Purvanchali dominated areas of the city to expose the BJP’s “well planned conspiracy”, he said.

Kejriwal also voiced the issue of law and order situation in Delhi targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah over its deterioration. “Amit Shah ji, till when will you remain silent? Every day there are threats of bombing schools in Delhi. Children and their parents are scared. Amit Shah has failed to provide security to the people of Delhi, he should come among the public and answer”, the AAP chief elaborated.

Meanwhile AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “People from UP, Bihar have been living in the city for the past 30-40 years, are they Rohingiyas and Bangladeshi? I will go to every place where brothers, sisters and elders are living and show them the video of the insult done to them by JP Nadda.”

Moreover, echoing similar sentiments, AAP leader and nominee from Patparganj assembly seat, Awadh Ojha said, “AAP has done development works for the people belonging to purvanchal society and JP Nadda has revealed the saffron party’s intention by calling them infiltrators.”

The issue of deletion of votes in Delhi was raised in Parliament by Sanjay Singh on Tuesday.

In reaction to this, Nadda had claimed the names of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are being removed from the voters’ list following the process laid down in the Constitution and asked the AAP if it was winning with their votes.