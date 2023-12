BJP National President J P Nadda on Wednesday gave a mantra to the party leaders of Uttar Pradesh to keep the momentum of winning elections.

He said that the atmosphere of victory achieved in three states should be maintained till the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Nadda suggested that the good governance of the BJP and the bad governance of previous governments should be taken among the people and make them aware of the welfare schemes launched by the Modi government.

Earlier, the BJP president along with CM Yogi Adityanath, and BJP MP Ravi Kishan participated in the Vikassheel Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

During this, CM Yogi said that the new Gorakhpur is taking a new shape under the double-engine government.