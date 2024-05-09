INDI alliance aims to protect the corrupt and promote nepotism: Nadda

In a scathing attack on the Congress, SP, and BSP, BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday alleged that the INDI alliance aims to shield the corrupt and foster nepotism.

The BJP chief presented a long list of scams extending from the Aam Aadmi Party to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and all the governments before 2014. He emphasised the BJP’s commitment to eradicating corruption.

Addressing an election meeting in Chitrakoot and Fatehpur, Nadda said that these corrupt people are currently either in jail or on bail.

Advertisement

He cited the alleged corruption involving former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, P Chidambaram, and Lalu Yadav. He remarked that while Congress previously divided people along religious and caste lines, their current leaders are fragmenting the country on the basis of complexion. He accused the Congress of consistently endorsing the “Tukde Tukde” gang.

He said that India currently holds the second position in the world in terms of export of medicines, while 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line. India is no longer a backward country. In terms of economic condition, it has come down from 11th to fifth position.

The BJP national president also targeted the opposition on the issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya.