KCR slams BJP, Modi over Kavitha’s arrest in Delhi liquor scam

BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday lashed out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that there is no valid case against his daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who has been arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

He predicted that his party would win 8 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and could emerge as the winner in three more constituencies. Rao, popularly known as KCR, also claimed that there will be a political change in the state after the Lok Sabha elections which will prove advantageous for his party.

KCR addressed his party leaders in BRS headquarters where he also distributed the ‘B’ forms among the candidates along with a cheque for Rs 95 lakh to cover election expenses. The BRS has been battling an exodus of leaders as both the Congress and the BJP have been poaching leaders from its camp.

Citing internal surveys, Rao claimed that his party would win 8 LS seats, with potential victories in three more constituencies. According to sources, he also pointed out that the BJP had tried to dislodge his government when the BRS had 104 MLAs, wondering why would it keep quiet when the Congress government had only 64 MLAs.

He criticised Prime Minister Modi, alleging that Kavitha’s arrest was a sign of political vendetta since they had tried to arrest BL Santosh for trying to bribe his MLAs. A number of ruling party leaders were apparently in touch with him with as many as 20 MLAs keen to desert the Congress.

Outlining the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections, Rao asked his party leaders to harp on the discontent among the people against the Congress. Rao will hold roadshows in 2-3 Assembly segments and address street-corner meetings in the evenings while meeting the farmers during morning hours. He will also attend huge public meetings at Warangal, Khammam, and Mahabubnagar.