KCR eyeing 48 Maharashtra seats for Lok Sabha polls

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is eyeing the 48 Lok Sabha seats in adjoining Maharashtra to ensure that the BRS has a say over the formation of the next government at the Centre after General elections of 2024.

The BRS is certain that a coalition government will be formed at the Centre and the incumbent NDA Government led by Narendra Modi will be unceremoniously ousted.

Rao has been contemplating on expanding the BRS in Maharashtra for the past one year taking advantage of the confusion in the state politics after the Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP and the subsequent splitting of the Sena and the NCP into two separate parties.

Advertisement

Yesterday, at a party programme where sarpanches from villages in Maharashtra joined the BRS, the Telangana chief minister promised to bring in development in the neighbouring state similar to his own state if voted to power. He then dropped a hint about his national plan for the BRS.

“In Maharashtra, there are 48 MP seats. If all the 48 seats come to the kitty of the BRS, won’t then we be able to bend the necks of those attending in Delhi? And then you will have Telangana state with you, here there are 17 seats. Even without having a government at the Centre we will have 65 seats,” pointed out Rao who is popularly known as KCR.

He further said, “If BRS comes to power within two years, you will see a shining Maharashtra just like Telangana,” he said.

He cited the instance of Karnataka where BJP lost and Congress won but nothing changed. “If the cat goes, the dog comes, then the dog goes the monkey comes next, but there is no change in our situation,” said Rao amid an applause from the audience.

The party is spending huge resources to set up its organisation at the grassroots level in the Maharashtra and has even bought properties to house party offices in key cities.