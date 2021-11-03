Kashmir’s suffering goes beyond economic catastrophe: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah has said that the prolonged uncertainty in J&K is taking a heavy toll on every sector, saying the depth of Kashmir’s suffering goes beyond economic catastrophe.

Dr Farooq said this while addressing a gathering in Bandipora District. “Kashmir has subsided from memory of the rulers in New Delhi. The situation on the ground, however, contradicts the government’s claim.

The uncertainty on all the fronts – political, economic and educational have only deepened since 2019. Our youth continue to be at the receiving end of it. Repeated assurances and promises by the government to create new jobs and fill the existing vacancies have not fructified.

Thousands of daily wage workers working in different departments are suffering but nothing substantial is being done to address their long-pending issues,” he said adding, “No adequate revival and sustenance package for traders, artisans, horticulturalists, manufacturers and daily wagers has further aggravated the scenario. Much touted new dawn turned out to be a dreadful night for people.”

The J&K youth, he said, are sinking under the weight of the incumbent administration’s indifference. “The mounting evidence is in the form of widespread and scathing unemployment and job losses resulting in their continuing alienation and frustration,” he said.

The NC president said that the incumbent administration’s lack of interest in the needs of youths has also incurred a cost in terms of their physical and mental health.

“Mired by hopelessness and anxiety, our youths are taking to drug addiction and substance abuse. The situation is very grim and our youths are living the grimmest nightmare,” he added.