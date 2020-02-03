Several Kashmiri Pandits, under the banner of Reconciliation, Return and Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Migrants today asked all CAA protesters to vehemently talk about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits if they are serious and genuinely concerned about the right to equality and humanity. “Those protesting against the CAA, if sincere for the cause, must ensure that all protesting sites they display the plight of Kashmiri Pandits through banners, posters. In case they don’t or fail to do this then their intentions are crystal clear,” said Satish Mahaldar from the organisation.

At a press conference, they have called CAA an appreciable step but asked what plan do they have for Kashmiri Pandits? “The ruling BJP has brought the CAA, it is an appreciable step, but what about the rehabilitation of your own citizens, the aborigines of Kashmir-Kashmiri Pandits,” asked Mahaldar.

Jammu and Kashmir has been facing terror for the past seven decades in which the minority community of Kashmir~ Pandits have become its first victim. In 1989, the state witnessed a mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their homes to different parts of India.

“The bitter truth is that the violence that led to the ethnic cleansing of five lakh Kashmiri Pandits from the valley has not been probed. In fact, it has been 30 years and no judicial panel or SIT has been formed to probe forced exodus. There are hardly any FIRs registered in the valley as the local police and administration did not let it happen,” said Mahaldar.

In the conference, they have also questioned the motive of the BJP led central government’s motive to relocate them. In all these six years of the BJP-led government, not a single step was taken in this direction (relocation). In fact, they had lots of expectation ever since it was made a Union Territory. “The centre has been saying that Rs 80, 000 crore have been given for the development of Jammu Kashmir but none for the development or rehabilitation of our community in the valley,” said Satish Mahaldar.

“Time and again BJP has been saying in parliament that Kashmiri Pandits are going to be rehabilitated but nothing has been done. They even said that land has been identified in the valley but the truth is the Jammu and Kashmir administration has denied any land. Recently, many ministers visited UTs but none of them turned to our camps. It means our community is being deliberately ignored by the BJP,” he said.