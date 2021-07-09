In a relief for commuters, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) would restart the inter-state bus service to Kerala from July 12. It is to be noted that inter-state bus services were suspended due to Covid-induced lockdown, an official said on Thursday.

“With the easing of restrictions under unlock 3.0 since July 5 on movement of people and vehicles to and from neighbouring states, we have decided to resume our bus service to cities and towns across Kerala,” a corporation official said in a statement.

However, the corporation has made a 72-hour negative test report mandatory for passengers coming into Karnataka from Kerala. Moreover, a passenger who has received even one dose of the vaccine should carry its certificate before boarding our inter-state buses, the official added.

The COVID-19 second wave forced the state-run KSRTC to suspend the inter-state bus services.

Services will resume from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, and Puttur in the state to select places in Kerala, and the passengers will have to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Inter-state travellers will have to wear a face mask and maintain physical distance during the journey.