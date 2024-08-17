Karnataka Governor approves prosecution of CM Siddaramaiah in alleged MUDA land scam

In a major development, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot has given his nod to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam.

An order dated August 17 and issued by the Karnataka Governor’s Secretariat, read, “As directed by the Hon’ble Governor, I am enclosing herewith the copy of the decision of the Competent Authority on the request of sanction for prosecution against the Chief Minister Shri. Siddaramaiah, under section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and section 218 of the Bharathiya Nagarika Suraksha Samhitha, 2023 for the commission of the alleged offences mentioned in the petitions.”

Following Governor Gehlot’s nod to Siddaramaia’s prosecution, the Karnataka government has reportedly decided to challenge it in the high court.

The allegations against Siddaramaiah pertain to the allotment of 14 housing sites in Mysuru, including one to his wife, as well as the alleged misappropriation of Rs 89.73 crore from a state development corporation intended for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes. This has drawn severe criticism from opposition parties in the state.

The controversy began earlier this year when social activist Snehamayi Krishna filed a complaint accusing Siddaramaiah and nine others of forging documents to claim compensation from MUDA. The Chief Minister has consistently denied these allegations, asserting that “everything was done according to law” concerning the land allotment in Mysuru.

“In the case of MUDA, everything was done according to law. I have not exerted any kind of influence on the allotment of the plot. My wife has been given a replacement plot in 2021 during the government period of the BJP as per the law,” Siddaramaiah said, defending his actions.

He further elaborated on the situation, stating, “In 2014, when I was the Chief Minister, my wife applied for a replacement site as MUDA had illegally acquired our land. At that time, I did not take any action in this regard. BJP and JDS parties are making allegations against me intending to destabilize the government. Although they tried to conduct Operation Kamala, they are doing this because they cannot destabilize the government.

“They cannot bear to see our government guarantee schemes successfully implemented in the last year and working for the poor.”

Siddaramaiah also criticized former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and his son, state BJP President BY Vijayendra, saying, “Yeddyurappa, who is charge-sheeted in such a case at the age of 82, has no morals to talk about me. He should retire from public life if he has morals. There are more than 20 cases against him, I am going to give detailed information about this.”