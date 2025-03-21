Honey trap row: No question of protecting anyone, says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that there is no question of protecting anyone in connection with the honey trap row.

The Chief Minister’s response came after Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly R. Ashoka, former Home Minister and BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra, MLA V. Sunil Kumar, and Minister K. N. Rajanna raised the issue of the honey trap and sought his statement.

They demanded that those responsible for the case be dismissed, and a judicial inquiry should be ordered.

Minister Rajanna, who also represents the Scheduled Castes, made honey trap allegations, to which state Home Minister G. Parameshwara announced that he would conduct a high-level probe into it.

“The government is responsible for ensuring that justice is served and those guilty under the law are punished. If Minister Rajanna files a complaint, a high-level investigation will be conducted, as the Home Minister has already assured. Raising the issue again is unnecessary,” Parameshwara said.

“Minister Rajanna did not name anyone. If the minister had named anyone, action could have been taken,” the Home Minister said.

CM Siddaramaiah reiterated that there is no question of protecting anyone.

The statement of Siddaramaiah assumed importance as the BJP MLA N. Munirathna alleged that Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar is behind the honey trap network in the state.

MLA Munirathna said, “I want to give one advice to Dy CM Shivakumar. I know your honey trap team. I know when you hold their meeting during the wee hours. You also have a family and should not resort to such cheap levels.”

Meanwhile, Minister Rajanna claimed on the floor of the House on Thursday that political rivals tried to honey-trap him and that the matter needs to be investigated.

Responding to the issue and the BJP’s demand for an investigation, Parameshwara announced that a high-level probe would be conducted.

“This is a question of the honour of every member of this House. We must put an end to it,” he emphasised.

The issue sparked a heated debate in the Legislative Assembly, leading to dramatic developments as members became emotional while discussing the matter.