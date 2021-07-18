The Karnataka government on Sunday announced a new set of Covid-related lockdown restrictions that will come into effect from Monday in the state.

Chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa held a meeting with the senior ministers on Sunday at his home office – Krishna – and decided to allow movie theatres and higher education institutions to resume operations with some riders.

This meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of Unlock 3 which will come to an end on July 19.

According to the statement released by the Chief Minister’s office, here, movie theatres are allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity while higher educational institutions will be allowed to open from July 26.

The CMO added that students who have received at least one dose of anti-Covid vaccine will be allowed to attend offline classes from July 26.

Yediyurappa also decided to relax night curfew hours, and as per new guidelines, night curfew will now be in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday, instead of the existing 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

After the Covid second wave in April, the state government had enforced lockdown-like measures since April 27, however, after the pandemic, the second wave’s curve started flattening in mid-June, the state government has effected lifting of these curbs in a phased manner.

The Karnataka government has further relaxed the restrictions as the daily Covid-19 cases have come down substantially. On Saturday, the state reported 1,869 new Covid-19 cases, 42 related deaths, and 30,082 active cases.