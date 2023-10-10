Kanpur ‘Bride’ Scammer Nabbed After Complaint

A woman, who went by various aliases including Shivangi Sisodia, Pinki Gautam, Dolly Chawla, and Savita Shastri, has been apprehended in Kanpur for her cunning spree of duping unsuspecting men under the pretense of being a bride. Her latest victim, Jitendra Gautam, a constable, took action against her, leading to her arrest.

The constable, a native of Jhansi stationed at Fazalganj police station, encountered the fraudster, Shivangi Sisodia, on a social media platform back in 2016. They decided to tie the knot, and even before the marriage, she managed to persuade the constable to part with a sum of Rs 6.21 lakhs, ostensibly to purchase an SUV. However, to this day, the constable has neither received the car nor had his money returned.

Inspector Nazirabad Kaushlendra Pratap Singh stated that when the constable inquired about the Scorpio SUV, the woman had consistently asserted that it remained on the waiting list, with assurances of its imminent arrival.

It turned out that even the woman’s purported relatives were not what they seemed, merely individuals she had enlisted temporarily.

Complaint against the Kanpur bride:

Upon the constable’s complaint, the police launched an investigation. They filed charges against Shivangi under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including extortion, breach of trust, fraud, and the act of entering into a second marriage while already being in a marital relationship. Shivangi currently resides on Kanpur-Jhansi road near Khushipura court but is temporarily residing in Ekta Apartment in Ranjit Nagar, Kanpur.

The police are diligently probing Shivangi’s actions and the possible involvement of others in this intricate scam. It appears that her modus operandi involved assuming different identities, convincing unsuspecting men to marry her, and then vanishing with their cash, jewelry, and other valuables.

Jitendra Gautam’s vigilance and decision to report the fraudulent activities ultimately led to the arrest of the elusive ‘bride.’ The investigation continues to uncover the full extent of this deceptive operation.