Kannada actor Darshan’s manager commits suicide

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s manager Sridhar allegedly committed suicide by consuming rat poison, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in April before the actor was arrested in connection with the murder of his fan earlier this month, they said.

“Sridhar, 39, was battling depression and was unmarried and hence, he took the extreme step. A suicide note was recovered from his possession,” a senior official of the Karnataka police said.

Advertisement

On June 11, Darshan and his co-star and friend Pavithra Gowda were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of Renukaswamy, a die-hard fan of the actor.

Renukaswamy, 33, an autorickshaw driver, was allegedly kidnapped from Chitradurga district on June 8 after reportedly sending derogatory messages to Gowda, which infuriated Darshan, according to police. His body was later found near Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru.

An autopsy revealed Renukaswamy was brutally attacked and died “due to shock and hemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries sustained”. The post-mortem report also indicated Renukaswamy was kicked and suffered a ruptured testicle.

Renukaswamy was also given electric shocks prior to his death, it said.

Meanwhile, Sridhar, in the suicide note, asked the police not to involve his family in the investigation.

According to media reports, the police have begun a probe to determine if the suicide has anything to do with the ongoing investigation into the murder case involving Darshan.

As many as 17 people, including Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said there was no need to hand over the Renukaswamy murder case to the CBI as the police were doing a good job in their investigation without succumbing to any pressure.

“There should not be any politics in this case. I am saying this because I have seen various reports in the media. This incident should not have happened, but it did. There could have been some statements but we will not bow to any pressure,” he told reporters.