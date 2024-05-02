Kangna’s celebrity status matters little; BJP-scripted film will flop: HP CM

Lashing out at the BJP, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said no matter what the celebrity status of Kangna Ranaut, the film scripted by the saffron party and directed by former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur is bound to flop.

He said this while campaigning for Congress Lok Sabha candidate, two-time MLA and PWD Minister, Vikramaditya Singh in Karsog in the Mandi district on Thursday.

“Kangana has become a superstar by working hard, it is a good thing, but she did not support Himachal Pradesh at the time of the worst-ever disaster the state witnessed in last year’s monsoons. Renowned actor Aamir Khan silently donated Rs 25 lakh, whereas Kangana kept searching for the account of the state government,” he stated.

Advertisement

“Jai Ram Thakur has purposely given a ticket to Kangana to get rid of Vikramaditya Singh. He knew that Vikramaditya Singh was contesting the elections and he would win, so let someone else contest,” he claimed, adding that Vikramaditya Singh is a good person, he knows the pain and suffering of the people and as a PWD Minister, he has done unprecedented work.

“Jai Ram Thakur, after becoming the chief minister, went into slumber for five years. When the public rejected them through votes, he is now grabbing power on the basis of money power. During the Budget session of the Congress government earlier this year six Congress MLAs were bought hoping to become the Chief Minister,” he alleged, adding that the attempt of the BJP was foiled as they did not know that the State Assembly Speaker is a law graduate and knows the legal intricacies very well.

He kept saying that the Congress government would not survive. However, our government is saved by the blessings of God and we will work in the public interest for the entire five years, said Sukhu.

The people of Karsog should teach a lesson with their votes on June 1 to those who tried to topple the government on the basis of currency notes, said Sukhu. “BJP has stolen one Rajya Sabha seat from Congress, the people of the state will answer them by making Congress win all the four Lok Sabha and 6 Assembly seats.

“This fight is not mine, Vikramaditya Singh or the Assembly Speaker, but of the general public. If any attempt is made to buy your votes on the basis of currency notes, neither democracy nor those who fight to save democracy will survive. Hence, people should vote for Vikramaditya Singh to save the democracy,” appealed the Chief Minister.