Kangana Ranaut slapped at Chandigarh airport by CISF constable

Actor-turned politician and newly elected BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, was Thursday slapped by a CISF woman constable at Chandigarh airport.

The incident took place after frisking at the security area. Ms Ranaut was at the airport to board a flight for Delhi to attend a BJP meeting.

The CISF constable, who slapped the BJP leader, has been identified as Kulwinder Kaur, native of Punjab.

She allegedly slapped Kangana Ranaut for her “disrespecting remarks” on farmers of Punjab during the farmers agitation against Centre farm laws.

The constable has since been suspended and an investigation has been launched against her.

Ms Ranaut narrated the incident in a video statment released shortly after the incident and raised concerns over alleged surge in “terror and violence” in Punjab.

“The woman who worked in security checks hit me at the face and when I asked her why did she do this, she told she supports the farmers protest… I am safe now… But my concern is how do we handle the terror and violence which have been on the rise in Punjab?” she said in the video.