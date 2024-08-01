Kangana faces netizens’ ire after cloudburst struck Himachal Pradesh

BJP’s Mandi Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut had to face the ire of the netizens on Thursday after cloudbursts struck Himachal Pradesh including areas that come under her constituency.

This came consequent to her taking to X (earlier Twitter) expressing lip service to the devastation and asking people to pray for the state. She wrote, “As the devastating floods, cloud bursts and landslides capture Mandi and various parts of Himachal, many have died and many more are missing. I spoke to the MLA’s and DC’s of flood affected areas, they advised me not to travel to Himachal right now because of red and orange alerts in various places. I suggest the same to everyone in and around Himachal Pradesh please stay at home and please stay safe till the situation gets better. Pray for Himachal Pradesh.”

The netizens responded by comparing her with Congress leaders, brother-sister duo Rahul Gandhi (MP) and Priyanka Gandhi, who visited Wayanand, Kerala, on Thursday afternoon, after landslides claimed over 200 human lives.

While some even advised her to immediately visit the affected areas, others advised her to stand with the people.

Two netizens from Himachal Pradesh, Ashish Sharma and Pankaj Dhalari, while taking a dig at the MP, said, “Mandi Lok Sabha election mai result ke baad yehi umeed thi tum se. (After the results of Mandi Lok Sabha elections this was expected from you).”

Another HP resident, Naveen Vatsayan, even wrote that those who couldn’t stand with them in distress, what could be expected from them. Himachal Pradesh PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh has reached among victims despite red and orange alerts, he claimed.

Vikramaditya Singh had been her rival in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.