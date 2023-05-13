Kamal Nath says Karnataka win will be repeated in MP

Thrilled by the Congress victory in Karnataka Assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath has asserted that this victory is an indication that ‘politics of bargaining’ will end now and a similar win would be repeated in Madhya Pradesh at the end of this year.

Nath said today that the Congress victory in Karnataka has proved that people of India still believe in the truth.

He stated that the win also indicates that the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ taken out by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has had a tremendous positive effect on the people throughout the country.

“I congratulate Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and all our party leaders and workers (for the Karnataka win),” said Nath.

“Congratulations to Rahul Gandhi who has ushered in a new revolution in the country through his Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Kamal Nath maintained.

“The poll results in Karnataka have given an indication that the politics of bargaining will end now,” Nath said.

“After this victory, and the previous one in Himachal Pradesh, it is certain that Congress will form the government in Madhya Pradesh too. Each worker of the Congress must now gear up for elections,” Kamal Nath appealed.

Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh took a dig at the BJP, saying that the saffron party has been wiped out from Southern India.

He said following its loss in Karnataka, the BJP would lose in MP and Chhattisgarh too and subsequently the BJP would be wiped off from Southern and Central India.

The state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due at the end of this year.