Kamal Nath advises MP CM to cleanse conscience

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath said on Thursday that more than washing the feet of a tribal, it is necessary for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP to cleanse their conscience and hearts.

Kamal Nath, in his reaction to Chowhan’s gesture of washing the feet of the tribal victim of urination, alleged the BJP was anti-tribal and anti-poor and against backward classes.

A local BJP leader, Pravesh Shukla, had urinated on the face of Dashmat Rawat, a tribal, publicly. Video of the shameful incident that took place in the Sidhi district had gone viral a couple of days ago.

Nath alleged that the tribals and backward classes along with the poor sections of society are facing grave humiliation and threats in MP. He accused that a huge number of atrocities on such marginalised sections have occured in MP during the past 18 years of the BJP rule.

He also alleged that almost always the perpetrators of crimes against tribals and backward sections in MP have been people connected to the ruling BJP.