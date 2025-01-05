Kalyan Singhji was a true patriot and a devout follower of Lord Ram: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and Governor Kalyan Singh on Sunday, hailed him as a distinguished son of Mother India, a dedicated patriot, and a devout follower of Lord Ram.

CM Adityanath paid floral tributes to Kalyan Singh’s portrait during a programme at 2 Mall Avenue here.

He said, “Born on this day in 1932 in a humble farming family in a small village in Aligarh, Kalyan Singhji grew up witnessing the nation’s freedom struggle. These formative experiences instilled in him a deep sense of patriotism and a vision for India’s future. As a young boy, he embraced these values through his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), shaping his unwavering dedication to the nation.”

He added, “Kalyan Singhji’s remarkable journey took him from being farmer and teacher to holding pivotal roles such as Health Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1977, MLA, MP, twice Chief Minister of the state, and Governor of two states. Throughout his illustrious career, his efficiency, dedication, and administrative acumen earned him universal respect and admiration.”

The CM highlighted that in honour of his legacy, the state government has named the state-of-the-art Cancer Institute in Lucknow and the Medical College in Bulandshahr after the revered leader.

The Chief Minister emphasised that, unlike many who compromise their principles for power, Kalyan Singh stood steadfast in his values and ethics, recalling his contributions during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and his visionary efforts in the 1990s to redefine Uttar Pradesh’s politics and elevate administrative efficiency continue to inspire the idea of a progressive and reformed Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that while India gained independence in 1947, the people of Uttar Pradesh felt the essence of freedom when Kalyan Singh assumed office as Chief Minister and led the state with a transformative vision.

He added, “Despite facing relentless efforts to destabilise his leadership, Kalyan Singhji made the ultimate sacrifice by relinquishing power for the construction of Shri Ram Temple. His unwavering resolve and foresight have become a reality. As the grand temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya nears completion, his soul must be at peace, witnessing the fulfillment of his dream.”

The Chief Minister highlighted that Kalyan Singh brought to life the philosophy of Integral Humanism envisioned by Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay, which he imbibed during his formative years in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). His initiatives, including farmer-centric schemes and a pioneering campaign to ensure copy-free examinations for UP’s youth, remain exemplary and continue to inspire.

Recalling his demise on August 21, 2021, the CM noted that while Kalyan Singh is no longer present in physical form, his ideals and guidance remain a beacon for governance and administration. “Whenever we talk about integrity and governance in Uttar Pradesh, the name of Kalyan Singh Ji is remembered with respect and reverence by every state resident,” the CM stated.

He added, “The reforms and campaigns initiated under his leadership have significantly impacted the lives of ordinary citizens, paving the way for good governance and a stronger Uttar Pradesh.”

The CM urged everyone to collectively strive for the vision of a New Uttar Pradesh that Kalyan Singh dedicated his life for. He emphasised that nationalism and good governance are essential for Uttar Pradesh to play a pivotal role in shaping a New India.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also reflected on Kalyan Singh’s humble beginnings as a student in a basic education school and later as a teacher. “Today, his legacy lives on as his grandson as the Basic Education Minister, charts a new course for education in the state. This is the result of the dedication and values passed down by our ancestors,” he stated.

The CM reaffirmed that with exemplary efforts, it is possible to realize Kalyan Singh’s vision of a secure, prosperous Uttar Pradesh, bringing progress and well-being to its 25 crore citizens.