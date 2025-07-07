Kaladan Project to Transform Northeast’s Connectivity by 2027, Says Union Minister Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday announced that the much-awaited Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project, which aims to significantly reduce the travel distance between the landlocked Northeast and mainland India, will become fully operational by 2027.

Speaking at a press conference here, the minister emphasised that the project will cut the travel distance between Aizawl and Kolkata by nearly 700 km, providing a crucial strategic and commercial link through Myanmar.

“The Sittwe Port in Myanmar is already ready for use. What remains is the road connectivity from the port to Aizawl, which is under construction,” Sonowal said.

The Kaladan project, jointly undertaken by India and Myanmar, seeks to link Kolkata port to Sittwe port via sea, then connect Sittwe to Paletwa (Myanmar) by river, and finally construct a highway from Paletwa to Zorinpui on the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram.

From there, existing road infrastructure will lead into the heart of the Northeast.

Sonowal revealed that his ministry is investing Rs 1,000 crore into the development of the inland waterways segment of the project, while other key components—such as road and port infrastructure—are being handled by different implementing agencies.

“This is not just a transport project, it is a vision for economic transformation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid clear emphasis on transforming India through improved transportation networks. The Northeast is central to that vision,” he stated.

Sonowal further asserted that the region will play a pivotal role in positioning India as a trade and connectivity hub in South Asia. “Our goal is to turn the Northeast into a thriving business corridor that links India with Southeast Asia,” he said, referring to the broader Act East Policy that aims to strengthen India’s engagement with its eastern neighbours.

The Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project was conceived in the early 2000s and formalised through a framework agreement between India and Myanmar in 2008.

It was designed to bypass the narrow and often unstable Siliguri Corridor—also known as the Chicken’s Neck—that connects the Northeast to the rest of India.

Delayed due to multiple factors including political instability in Myanmar and difficult terrain, the project has witnessed renewed momentum in recent years.

Once completed, it is expected to enhance regional trade, boost infrastructure development, and improve security logistics in India’s northeastern frontier.

Beyond economics, the Kaladan project has a major geostrategic significance, strengthening India’s presence in the Bay of Bengal and countering China’s growing influence in the region.

It is also part of a larger effort to revive historical connectivity routes and reimagine Northeast India as India’s gateway to Southeast Asia.