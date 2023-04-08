Kailash Vijayvargiya’s derogatory comment on girls

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath and MP Women Congress President Vibha Patel today launched a scathing attack on BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya over the latter’s statement allegedly comparing girls to ‘Shoorpanakha’, the mythological demoness in the Ramayana.

Nath said that the BJP’s repeated claims of empowering women, the party’s leaders are bent upon shaming and demeaning women and girls continuously. Nath said Vijayvargiya’s comments are highly sexist and depict the real mentality of BJP leaders.

Vibha Patel led a demonstration with several women outside Vijayvargiya’s house in Bhopal today over the issue. The women waved branches of the ‘besharam’ shrub in their hands. Nath and Patel demanded an immediate public apology from Vijayvargiya.

According to reports, Vijayvargiya had allegedly made the derogatory comments at a religious function in Indore. Critcising certain types of clothes worn by girls, Vijayvargiya had said that girls who wear such clothes look like ‘Shoorpanakha’.

Vijayvargiya also said that whenever he sees young people intoxicated, he feels like slapping them to sober them.

