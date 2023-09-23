Kabaddi player killed in Punjab, body thrown in front of his house

A kabaddi player was allegedly shot dead at Kapurthala in Punjab a few days ago.

The victim, Hardeep Singh, also known as Deepa, was from Kapurthala in Punjab, and he had a long-running argument with another local. The victim had a protracted dispute with Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy, who lived in the neighborhood. Due to their persistent argument, the Dhilwan police station had already filed complaints against both Deepa and Happy.

The fatal incident happened on Tuesday, leaving the neighborhood and law enforcement in disbelief.

Around 10:30 p.m., Deepa’s family heard loud knocks on the door. They cautiously made their way to the terrace to look about given the late hour. Happy and about five other men were yelling that their son had been slaughtered and that his fate had been sealed.

The moment Deepa’s family opened the door, they saw him badly hurt. Deepa managed to convey that Happy and his gang had attacked him with swords and kirpans. His relatives took him to Jalandhar civil hospital but was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made so far.

Meanwhile, Sukhbir Singh Badal, the leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has harshly condemned the incident. SAD leader accused Punjab of having a “jungle raj” and attacked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and his administration. In response to the event, Badal urged CM Mann to step down.

“Shocked to hear about the horrible murder of a teenage Kabaddi player in Kapurthala’s village of Dhilwan. The assassins knocked on the door and said to the parents, “Aah maar ditta tuhada Sher putt,” demonstrating their level of courage. This is not a one-off occurrence. The SAD leader tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “There is complete jungle raj existing in Punjab, where killings, loot, snatchings and robberies are becoming a routine event”.