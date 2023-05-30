Justice Masih takes oath as Rajasthan chief justice

The Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday administered the oath of office and the Constitution to newly-appointed Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Justice Augustine George Masih in a brief ceremony at Raj Bhawan here. Justice Masih took oath in English language.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Speaker of the Assembly C P Joshi, members of the cabinet, public representatives, judges of Rajasthan High Court, officers, and prominent advocates were present at the swearing in ceremony which lasted for a couple of minutes.