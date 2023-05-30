Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » Justice Masih takes oath as Rajasthan chief justice

Justice Masih takes oath as Rajasthan chief justice

Statesman News Service | Jaipur | May 30, 2023 5:36 pm

Chief Justice designate Justice Masih met Rajasthan governor Mishra before swearing in ceremony [Photo: Raj Bhawan Media]

Advertisement

The Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday administered the oath of office and the Constitution to newly-appointed Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Justice Augustine George Masih in a brief ceremony at Raj Bhawan here. Justice Masih took oath in English language.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Speaker of the Assembly C P Joshi, members of the cabinet, public representatives, judges of Rajasthan High Court, officers, and prominent advocates were present at the swearing in ceremony which lasted for a couple of minutes.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

8 killed, 26 injured after tractor trolley falls into gorge in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu
Eight pilgrims killed, 20 injured in Rajasthan
Haryana Police arrests inter-state illegal arms smuggler

Advertisement