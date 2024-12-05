Justice Manmohan sworn in as SC judge

Justice Manmohan, former chief justice of Delhi High Court, was sworn in as the Supreme Court judge on Thursday. He was administered the oath by Chief Justice of India Justice Sanjiv Khanna at a ceremony held in the Supreme Court.

With the swearing-in of Justice Manmohan, the working strength of the Supreme Court judges is now 32 — two short of its sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

The Supreme Court collegium – comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice B R Gavai, Justice Surya Kant, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, and Justice Abhay S Oka – on November 28 unanimously recommended the elevation of Justice Manmohan – then the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court – as a judge of the top court.

Recommending the elevation of Justice Manmohan, the Supreme Court collegium noted that the Supreme Court is represented by only one Judge from the Delhi High Court – Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna. Justice Manmohan stood at the number 2 position in the all-India combined seniority list of the High Court judges.

Justice Manmohan was born in Delhi on December 17, 1962. He did his schooling at Delhi’s Modern School located at Barakhamba Road near Connaught Place and graduated with a B.A. (Hons.) in History from Hindu College, Delhi University. Delhi.

He did LL. B 1987 from the Campus Law Centre, Delhi University and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council of Delhi in the same year.

Justice Manmohan practiced primarily in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court in civil, criminal, constitutional, taxation, arbitration, trademark and service matters.

Justice Manmohan served as senior panel advocate for the Central government in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court.

He was designated senior advocate by the Delhi High Court in January 2003. Later he was appointed as additional judge of the Delhi High Court on March 13, 2008 and was made permanent on December 17, 2009.