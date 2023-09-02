Just before Vidhan Sabha polls, Rajasthan Gehlot says, post not such a big deal

Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, said on Saturday that his position is no longer important to him and that he will continue to assist the public with his years of experience. Posting is no longer a major issue for me. I wish to use my years of experience to serve you (the people) to the end. Gehlot declared, “I want to live every moment of my life in the service of my country.”

He was speaking on Saturday at Beawar and Dudu at the district level of the rural and urban Olympics. “I have extensive experience because I have served as Chief Minister three times. When I was elected president of the NSUI 50 years ago, I began my political career. The value of experience cannot be replaced. Your blessings have helped me greatly, Gehlot said.

“Bhairon Singh Shekhawat of the BJP was the CM before Congress won the elections in 1998 and I became the CM. I was given the chance to become the Chief Minister by Sonia Gandhi. Since then, I have been a CM thrice. Congressmen like Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have faith in me. We never gave up on our goal of working, even after twice losing the elections. Despite losing, I kept working in whatever position I had. You blessed us once more after we lost in 2013,” he continued.

Advertisement

He continued by saying that the BJP-led Centre is now concerned about our plans. It is unable to decide on an old pension or offer insurance coverage worth Rs. 25 lakh. Under the Ujjwala programme, we began distributing gas cylinders for Rs 500. The price of the cylinder was cut by Rs 200 by the Union government.

“I would like to ask the Prime Minister why the national government cannot give petrol cylinders for Rs 500 as the state governments can? The price of the cylinder was Rs 400 when you first launched the Ujjwala programme, then it was subsequently raised to Rs 1150. He argued that the Centre need to step up and offer petrol cylinders to the country’s underprivileged for Rs 500.”