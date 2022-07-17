Judiciary acts as a bridge between public expectations & truth: CJI Ramana

Claiming that India is the largest parliamentary democracy in the world, the Chief Justice of Supreme Court Justice N V Ramana has said the role of the judiciary was most important in a democracy and it acted as a bridge between the aspirations of the common people and the truth in the 75 years of independence.

Earlier CJI along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Dr C P Joshi along with a number of justices of the Supreme Court and Rajasthan High Court inaugurated the newly set up ‘Digital Museum’ showcasing the glorious saga of Rajasthan, political past & present of Rajasthan and its structure.at Assembly premises.

After inauguration CJI told a special session of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA)-Rajasthan Branch here late last evening that the meaningful discussion in the house was the basis of parliamentary democracy and the judiciary has written the story of India’s growth and transformation as a result of progressive laws and policies.

He said, “Democracy defines our identity, determines our liberties, rights and duties and the parliamentary democracy preserves plurality. The success of democracy lies in the trust and participation of the people”.

Hailing the online session of Rajasthan assembly proceedings, Ramana said, “People of Rajasthan are alert, aware and full participants in the democratic system. The live telecast of the proceedings from Assembly is a big step towards making the people’s representatives accountable and transparent in the democratic system”

He advocated that formulation of laws and policies was not enough but they need to be implemented properly. He said that for coordination between the legislature, executive and judiciary, it was necessary that meaningful debates take place in the house and policies are formulated in the interest of the people. Calling upon the youth, Ramana said that youth is the basis of democracy and youth is the builder of India’s future. Therefore, the youth of today should become aware and knowledgeable and ensure their participation in the democratic system, he stressed.

On this occasion, the Assembly Speaker and President of CPA Dr Joshi said, “The three parts of parliamentary democracy, the legislature, the executive and the judiciary, are directly responsible to the people. While the work of the legislature and the executive is policy making, the judiciary is important in getting the policies implemented”.

Dr Joshi further said that the legislature was responsible to the executive and the executive was responsible to the people but at present all the three organs of the democratic system have tried to cross the Lakshman Rekha somewhere.

CM Ashok Gehlot said, ” Indian democracy was an example in the whole world and It is responsibility to protect the lives and sacrifices of great personalities including Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Gopal Krishna Gokhale. It is the responsibility of the present generation that India remains united and strong for the coming generation. The legislature, the executive and the judiciary have their own important roles to play in the defense of democracy”.

Leader of Opposition (BJP) G C Kataria and Sanyam Lodha, CPA-Secretary also spoke on the occasion saying in the history of Rajasthan assembly it was the first time when CJI and other judges are sitting with MLAs cutting across the party lines.