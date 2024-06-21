Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024 postponed due to unavoidable circumstances: NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday evening informed the candidates that the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024, which was scheduled to be held between June 25 and 27, has been postponed due to “unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues.”

“This is in continuation to the Public Notice dated 15.06.2024 vide which Advance Intimation of Examination City allotted to the applicants of the Joint CSIR-UGCNET Examination June-2024 along with schedule of Examination was informed to all the candidates,” the NTA said in a public notice.

“The candidates are hereby informed that the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024 which was scheduled to be held between 25.06.2024 to 27.06.2024 is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues,” said the NTA.

The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website, the notice further said.