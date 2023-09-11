Joe Biden says raised human rights, press freedom issues with PM Modi; Congress reacts

US President Joe Biden has said that he raised the issues of human rights and freedom of press during his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 18th G20 Summit which was held under India’s presidency in New Delhi from September 9-10.

“I raised the importance of respecting human rights, the vital role of civil society, and a free press and building a strong and prosperous country with Mr Modi. We got a lot of important work done,” the US president said during a press conference in Vietnam.

Notebly, Biden left for Vietnam after concluding the G20 Summit in New Delhi. He didn’t hold a press conference in India and only statements were released.

Congress takes a dig at PM Modi

Reacting to Biden’s presser and his remarks in Vietnam, the Opposition Congress took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not holding a press conference.

“Mr. Modi saying to Mr. Biden — “Na Press Conference karoonga, Na karne doonga” has had no impact. Mr. Biden is saying the same things in Vietnam which he said to Mr. Modi’s face in India — on respecting human rights, the role of civil society and free press,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter.

Na karne doonga” has had no impact. Mr. Biden is saying the same things in Vietnam which he said to Mr. Modi’s face in India — on respecting human rights, the role of civil society and free press. pic.twitter.com/08WthcKdUC — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 10, 2023

Earlier, the Congress leader had alleged that Indian government didn’t allow reporters to ask questions from PM Modi and Biden after their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 India Summit despite multiple requests.

“President Biden’s team says despite multiple requests India has not allowed media to ask questions of him and Prime Minister Modi after their bilateral meeting. President Biden will now take questions in Vietnam on Sept 11th from the media accompanying him. Not surprising at all. This is how democracy is done Modi-style!” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.