The exams in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) would happen as per the schedule even as the students boycotted it in a protest over the hostel fee hike, said Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

“The university is committed to helping the bonafide students who wish to write their exams and complete their academic requirements. The interests of bona fide students is a top priority to the university,” he told PTI.

Varsity had a meeting with the office-bearers of the International Students’ Association of JNU which shared the problems being faced by them as their visa validity is going to expire. The students were assured that their situation would be looked into.

JNU authorities said that in order to facilitate the evaluation of their courses, it’s only appropriate that an alternative evaluation process needs to be adopted.

Additional assignments/ sessional/ term papers may be given to them in lieu of term-end semester examinations, the varsity had said.

The VC also said that the university had always encouraged dialogue and discussion and would continue to do it.

On being asked whether the varsity would hold a dialogue with the protesting students, he told PTI that “any student is welcome for a dialogue with JNU administration”.

