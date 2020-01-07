In a major development following the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Delhi Police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for allegedly destroying the varsity’s property.

Ghosh, who herself was severely injured in the January 5 violence, has been booked for attacking security guards and vandalizing server room on January 4.

The complaint against Ghosh was filed by JNU administration and the FIR was registered on Sunday morning.

She has been booked under Sections 341, 323, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of Prevention of Damage to Public property Act, 1984. Apart from her, Saket Moon, Satish Yadav, Sarika Chaudhury, among others, are named in the FIR.

The cops earlier registered four FIRs in JNU violence that shook the national capital on Sunday. The Delhi Police said that one FIR was registered on January 4 on the complaint of JNU administration regarding obstruction in the registration process. The second and third FIRs were registered regarding scuffle and obstruction in the registration process on January 4.

The fourth FIR was registered on January 6 for arson against unidentified and identified people for their alleged role in JNU violence that took place on Sunday.

Unprecedented violence broke out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Sunday night as several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers inside the campus with wooden and metal rods, injuring at least 34 people.

The mob was reportedly seen carrying hammers, iron rods, sledgehammers and stones in videos and photographs that emerged out of the JNU campus.

Aishe Ghosh was badly injured after she was allegedly hit by an iron rod over the eye.

Eyewitnesses said 50-odd goons entered the campus around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

The JNUSU has claimed that the attackers were “unknown ABVP goons” and were even beating up professors trying to protect students.

However, the RSS-affiliated outfit has denied the charges.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has reportedly identified a few of the miscreants who targeted students and teachers on the JNU campus on Sunday night. However, no arrests have been made yet.

According to reports, the genesis of the clashes began in the confrontation between students seeking to stall the semester registration process as part of their agitation against the hostel fees hike and groups opposing them. Members of the earlier group were allegedly behind the disruption of the varsity’s Wifi network late on Friday.

The JNU violence case has been transferred to the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.