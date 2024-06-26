JNUSU protests at Jantar Mantar, demands Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar here against the cancellation of UGC-NET examination and NEET- UG paper leak.

The protest, spearheaded by Left-backed All India Students Association (AISA), also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and scrapping of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Along with this, a demand for Re-NEET was also raised by them.

The students body asserted that due to paper leak, the future of many students is compromised and NTA is unable to conduct exams properly, so the apex body needs to be scrapped.

Advertisement

In addition to this, JNUSU also demanded the scrapping of NTA held examinations for admission to PhD programmes in the university and demanded a return to the old JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE).

Earlier this week, the student body also submitted a memorandum to JNU VC demanding scrapping of CUET scores in PhD programmes and Conduct University’s own entrance exam to the PhD programmes.

The Minister has removed NTA Director Subodh Singh while a probe into NEET-UG has been handed over to CBI. Also the testing agency has cancelled UGC-NET examination held on June 18 over it being leaked on dark web.

Additionally, the NEET-PG exam originally scheduled for June 23 was postponed. But the government has declined for a Re-NEET UG examination which has resulted in the ongoing protests.