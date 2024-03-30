JMM leader Kalpana Soren meets Sunita Kejriwal in Delhi

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren on Saturday met Delhi CM’s wife Sunita Kejriwal at the AAP chief’s residence in the national capital.

Soren said that she had come to meet Sunita Kejriwal and they both shared their grief.

Speaking to reporters, the Jharkhand leader’s wife said that the incident that took place in Jharkhand two months ago has taken place in Delhi.

Advertisement

Soren said that after the arrest of her husband Hemant Soren, now Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested, and added that the situation which was in Jharkhand is now in Delhi.

She expressed that the entire state of Jharkhand is in support of Arvind Kejriwal.

She further said that Sunita Kejriwal has also shown her support to her, and they have decided to take up this fight together and will take it further.

Soren added that she will also be meeting Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and will tell her about the situation in Jharkhand.

The Jharkhand leader’s wife also asked everyone to come forward and be at the INDIA bloc rally, which is to take place at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

The Delhi CM was arrested by the ED in the excise policy case linked money laundering case on March 21, while former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED

on January 31 in an alleged land scam.

The JMM leader had resigned from the CM’s post before his arrest by federal probe agency, and later Champai Soren became the Chief Minister after proving his majority in the state’s assembly.