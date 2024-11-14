JMM confident of improved majority after first phase voting

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has expressed optimism about the party’s strong showing in the state elections, projecting better than expected results in the first phase of polling that concluded on November 13.

Speaking about the JMM’s poll prospects after the first phase of voting, party leader Manoj Pandey Thursday said, “There is a possibility that we will get better results than we are expecting after the first phase of polling.”

He gave Jharkhand CM and JMM suprimo Hemant Soren the credit for driving the party’s strong performance, asserting that only formalities are left in the second phase of elections.

“The credit for this goes to our leader, Hemant Soren. Only the formalities are left in the second phase of the elections as we have a better stronghold in the Santhal region,” he added.

Pandey revealed that feedback from the field suggests the JMM has a strong presence in 35-38 constituencies where voting was held on Wednesday.

With the second phase of polling scheduled for November 20 and results expected on November 23, Pandey remained hopeful that JMM will secure a larger majority compared to the 2019 elections.

“Compared to 2019, we are going to form the government with a better majority,” he said.