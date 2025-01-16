J’khand HC orders municipal polls by May 2025

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday directed the Hemant Soren-led state government to hold municipal elections by May 2025, expressing dissatisfaction over repeated delays.

Justice Ananda Sen issued the order while hearing a contempt petition filed by outgoing Ranchi Municipal Corporation councillor Roshni Khalkho and others.

The court reprimanded the state government for failing to comply with its January 4, 2024, order to announce election dates within three weeks. Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari and Urban Development Secretary Sunil Kumar, were present during the hearing to address the court’s concerns.

The government cited delays in finalizing backward class reservations through the triple-test process, which is nearing completion in most districts. Officials also pointed to delays in obtaining the updated voter list from the Election Commission as a contributing factor.

The petitioners argued that elections should not be delayed due to pending reservation processes, citing a Supreme Court ruling that prohibits postponing polls solely for such reasons. They accused the government of deliberately stalling and demanded contempt action against responsible officials.

The tenure of all municipal bodies in Jharkhand ended in April 2023, with elections initially due by April 27, 2023. The High Court has repeatedly criticized the government’s inaction, stating that the triple-test process cannot justify the prolonged delay.

The court has now given a final deadline of May 2025 for the elections, instructing the state government to complete the reservation process and voter list updates promptly. Any further delays could result in legal consequences.

This ruling adds pressure on the Soren government to meet constitutional obligations while addressing concerns over backward class representation in municipal bodies.