Development works will be fast-tracked after municipal polls:Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that following the municipal elections, various public development projects will be fast-tracked and new projects will also be implemented at an accelerated pace.

The Chief Minister, who was speaking at a programme organized by party workers in Narnaund, urged the workers to ensure the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the civic elections and to push for further development of the region.

Advertisement

In his address, he also criticized former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, recalling how, during the Delhi elections, Kejriwal spread various rumors, including the false claim that Haryana had poisoned the Yamuna River.

Advertisement

He said that Kejriwal himself was born in Haryana, a place where the people have a long history of resilience, capable of enduring hardships themselves and sharing blessings with others. He added that the people of Haryana are deeply rooted in Sanatan culture.

Saini said that Kejriwal had claimed that no one could defeat him, but his falsehoods were no match for Prime Modi’s guarantee. The people of Delhi proved this by giving a decisive mandate to the BJP, turning the Prime Minister’s vision into a reality.

The CM said that voting in Haryana took place on the 5th, with results announced on the 8th, where the BJP secured 48 seats. A similar outcome occurred in Delhi, where 48 BJP candidates also emerged victorious.

While Kejriwal had promised to clean the Yamuna over the last decade, he had delivered nothing but false promises, using the issue to boost his own political profile, he remarked.

He also encouraged workers to accept any decisions the party makes regarding the civic elections, stressing the importance of unity to ensure the BJP’s victory.