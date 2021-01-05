More than 6000 vehicles remained stranded at various places due to heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir for the second day on Monday.

Air services to Srinagar also remained suspended due to snow and poor visibility.

Heavy snowfall has been predicted also on Tuesday.

The traffic police has ordered that no vehicles will be allowed to move on the Jammu-Srinagar highway due to accumulation of snow and landslides near Ramban.

The deputy commissioner, Ramban, said that condition of the highway was bad at the Jawahar Tunnel where efforts were being made to clear the snow.

Reports said that since yesterday hundreds of people were stranded at various places on the highway. Several others were stranded in Jammu and Srinagar.

Police advised travellers to avoid travelling on the Ramban-Banihal stretch because of shooting stones were coming from hilltops at several locations.

The MeT department has announced inclement weather in J&K for next few days. The Srinagar-Leh highway has been officially closed on the orders by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir since 30 December. Meanwhile, complaints of interior roads continuing to remain blocked and erratic electric supply have been received from across J&K.