Air services to Srinagar were suspended and vehicular traffic on the Jammu–Srinagar highway shut on Sunday due to heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. The Mughal Road that is another link between Rajouri and Poonch with Kashmir was also shut due to snow.

Plains of Jammu recorded incessant rain dipping the temperature. Air services with New Delhi and other places operated normally from Jammu.

Intermittent snowfall and rain is expected till Tuesday.

The Kashmir valley was covered under a thick blanket of snow.

The Srinagar airport announced cancellation of flights due to snow on the runway. Efforts were being made to clear the runway and make it operational for flights.

The traffic police announced suspension of vehicular movement on the strategic Jammu–Srinagar highway due to accumulation of snow at the Jawahar Tunnel and landslides beyond Udhampur.

Snowfall started last night and was expected to continue this night at many places, said the MET department.

Some areas in north Kashmir received light snowfall and most areas in central and south Kashmir experienced moderate snow. The higher reaches of the valley received heavy snowfall.

Srinagar recorded about 3 to 4 inches of fresh snowfall, while Qazigund–the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir recorded around 9 inches of snowfall.

Pahalgam tourist resort recorded 5 to 6 inches of snow, while Kokernag about 9 inches.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir received 4 inches of fresh snowfall, while the areas around Jawahar Tunnel on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway recorded about 10 inches of snow.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, while it was

minus 5 degrees Celsius at Gulmarg.

The MET Office said moderate to heavy snowfall, with isolated very heavy snowfall, was most likely to take place, especially in south Kashmir, Gulmarg, Banihal-Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtawar and Zanskar, Drass in Ladakh.

“Snowfall will continue from Sunday to Tuesday forenoon with occasional break.This may lead to disruption of surface and air transportation, water-logging in plains of Jammu and Srinagar cities,” the MET Office said.