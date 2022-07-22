J&K schools, roads, buildings to be named after martyrs, legends

The Administrative Council of Jammu & Kashmir headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Friday, approved a proposal to name schools, roads and buildings in the Union Territory after martyrs and eminent personalities under the ongoing “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations.

As a mark of respect and acknowledgement of the exceptional contribution they have made towards the security and development of the Union territory, the identified institutions will be renamed after the martyrs and living legends from Jammu and Kashmir.

Pertinently, in Jammu province, the institutions will be renamed after Martyr Constable Rajinder Kumar, Martyr Constable Raj Kumar, Martyr Ct Naseeb Singh, Martyr SPO Jalal Din, Martyr Ct. Shamim Ahmed, Martyr HC. Raghu Nath, Martyr Sepoy Joginder Singh, Martyr Havaldar Sartool Singh, Martyr Ct. Raj Kumar, and Martyr Ct. Jagdev Singh.

Similarly, in Kashmir region, the institutions will be named after Late Sarwanand Kaul Premi, Martyr Reyaz Ahmad Lone, Martyr Rifleman Mohammad Safeer Khan, Martyr Paratrooper Shabir Ahmad Malik, Martyr Rifleman Abdul Hameed Chara, Martyr HC Abdul Rashid Kalas, Martyr Sgct. Ghulam Mustafa Barah, and Martyr HC Sheraz Ahmad.