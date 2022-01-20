J&K records 7 deaths due to Covid-19

Seven Covid related deaths were on Thursday reported in the union territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman said that five deaths were reported in Jammu and two in Kashmir valley.

As many as 5992 Covid-19 positive cases were today recorded in J&K. Of these 4072 were in Kashmir and 1920 in Jammu.

The UT of Ladakh has also witnessed spurt in Covid cases and 185 were reported today.

With 1306 positive cases today, Srinagar district continues to be Covid hotspot followed by Jammu where 1217 persons were tested positive.

Violation of the Covid Protocol was rampant and very few people can be seen wearing mask or observing social distancing in the market places.