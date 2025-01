Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) president and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday ruled out ‘unity’ between his party and the BJP.

Responding to a media query here on Friday afternoon, Abdullah negated the possibility of unity between the two parties saying, “This will never happen… We can never unite”.

Advertisement

“We cannot march along those who indulge in hate-mongering”.

Advertisement

The sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir arrived here on Friday afternoon to perform ziyarat at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

He said, “I have come to pray before Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz for peace, tranquillity, and the progress of our state and its people, who have faced tough times for over a decade.”