J&K LG reviews preparedness of Baltal route for Amarnath pilgrimage

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reviewed the status of preparedness of Shri Amarnath Ji annual pilgrimage through the Baltal route that is a difficult terrain.

Before on-site inspection, a review meeting was held at Sonamarg that was attended by Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Ms. Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Civil Administration, Police, CAPFs and Army.

The Lt Governor was appraised of the arrangements put in place for healthcare, electricity, communication, water supply and sanitation, weather forecasting, disaster management, security grid and all other basic necessities for the pilgrims.

He directed the officials to ensure Yatra Base Camp has adequate number of doctors, staff, equipment, medicines and oxygen cylinders. Border Roads Organisation was instructed to mobilize resources and finish all works before commencement of Yatra.

Since the Yatra is in difficult terrain at an altitude where the oxygen levels are low, healthcare facilities, around the clock must be ensured, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the officials to ensure communication services on yatra route and night air services. He further directed for fitting tented accommodations with fire extinguishing equipment.

Overall arrangements for Yatra have been upgraded. All the concerned departments to take necessary steps for making the pilgrimage convenient, safe and hassle-free.

At Yatra Base Camp in Baltal, the Lt Governor inspected the ongoing work at DRDO’s Hospital and other facilities for the pilgrims.

It was informed that the hospital will be made functional by 17 June.