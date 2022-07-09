J&K LG meets injured Amarnath pilgrims at Srinagar Hospital

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited SKIMS hospital in Srinagar to enquire about the health of pilgrims who were injured in Friday’s incident of cloudburst at Amarnath holy cave.

The Lt. Governor visited the injured patients’ physicians and commended them for providing the best care for a quick recovery.

The Lt. Governor visited the hospital wards where injured patients were being treated and inquired about their health. The Lt. Governor was briefed by Prof. Parvaiz A. Koul, Director of SKIMS, about the medical services available to the injured pilgrims for their care.

According to information provided, seven pilgrims who were hurt in the terrible cloudburst are receiving medical care at the hospital and are being closely watched by top medical personnel.

The status of returning the mortal remains of deceased pilgrims to their respective hometowns was explained to Manoj Sinha during a later visit to PCR in Srinagar.