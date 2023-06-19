J&K, Ladakh rocked by 11 quakes in six days

As many as eleven earthquakes were experienced in the past six days across the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh creating panic among the residents.

The issue has become a topic of discussion among the people as the area has not witnessed as many tremors in succession although the two UTs fall under high seismic zone.

These earthquakes though have not caused any major damage, they have revived the memories of the earthquake of 8 October 2005 that caused massive damage in J&K and also in the Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir where at least 86,000 people were killed and nearly one lakh wounded. Thousands of houses and other properties were destroyed.

The UTs have witnessed a series of earthquakes since 13 June when a 5.4 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Doda district of Jammu at 1.33 pm. The area witnessed four more earthquakes thereafter. June 14 witnessed atleast three earthquakes in the Jammu region.

Several residential houses and government offices were damaged. Doda was again rocked on 14 June and its neighbouring Kishtwar district was rocked by a 3.3 magnitude earthquake.

The Katra area on the foothills of the Vaishnodevi shrine also on 14 June was rocked by a 3.5 magnitude earthquake at 7.56 am. The origin of the earthquake was 81km East of Katra, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Another earthquake of 3.4 magnitude was reported at Kishtwar at 4 pm on 14 June. The Katra area was again rocked by a 4.3 magnitude earthquake on 15 June at 2.20 am. Its origin was 81km East-North East of Katra.

Three earthquakes were recorded on 17 June at Ramban, Ladakh and Doda. The first one of 3.0 magnitude was reported at 2.03 pm in the Ramban district of Jammu. The next of 4.5 magnitude came at 9.44 pm in the Leh district of Ladakh. Its origin was 271 kms North East of Leh.

The Doda district ar 9.55 pm on 17 June was again rocked by a 4.4 magnitude earthquake. The UT of Ladakh on 18 June at 2.16 am reported an earthquake of 4.1 magnitude. Its origin was 295 km northeast of the Leh district.

Another 4.3 magnitude earthquake shook Ladakh again at 8.28 am on 18 June with its origin 279 km North East of Leh. The Katra area of Jammu was also rocked by a 4.1 magnitude earthquake at 3.50 am on 18 June. Its origin was 80 kms east of Katra.