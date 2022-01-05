J&K Govt orders premature retirement of two “deadwood” officials

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered premature retirement of two “deadwood” officials.

The officials, whose premature retirement has been ordered are Ashiq Hussain, Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Societies J&K (continuing under suspension) and Showkat Ahmad Wani, Driver Grade-I, (presently under suspension).

Their premature retirement has been ordered under the amended rules. In October, 2020 the J&K government amended Article 226 (2) of the J&K Civil Service Regulations to enable it to retire in public interest an employee upon completion of 22 years of service or attaining 48 years of age.

As per reports, various departments have speeded scrutinization process of inefficient, non-performing and corrupt employees for consideration of their premature retirement under the ambit of Article 226(2) of J&K CSRs.