J&K: FIR against NIT student for uploading offensive SM post

Taking serious note of a student of NIT hurting sentiments of a particular community, the Srinagar Police has filed an FIR against the student for uploading an offensive content on social media.

Srinagar Police has appealed the people not to fall prey to false propaganda of anti-social elements.

Police wrote on X: “Police have taken cognizance of the incident of uploading of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by one student of NIT Srinagar. Upon receipt of communication from NIT authorities, case FIR No.156/23 u/s 295A,153A,153 IPC registered in PS Nigeen on 28.11.23.”

“Common public is appealed to desist from spreading rumours/false information. They shouldn’t fall prey to false propaganda of anti-social elements. Legal action shall be taken against those who are found to be involved in provocative act/instigation”, police warned.

Meanwhile, students of various colleges in Srinagar protested against the offensive social media post by a non-local student of NIT.

Academic activity remained suspended in the NIT as a precautionary measure. Students of NIT had yesterday protested against the offensive social media post and they demanded strict action against the student who uploaded the content.

The incident came soon after the police arrested under UAPA seven students of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST) on the charges of cheering for the Australian cricket team that recently defeated India.