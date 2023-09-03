Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh on Sunday visited the twin frontier Poonch and Rajouri districts, where he took stock of the prevailing security situation particularly infiltration attempts, narco-smuggling and drone activities from across the Line of Control (LoC).

The DGP chaired a joint security review meeting with officers of Police and Army at the BG Brigade headquarters at Mender, Poonch and at Kalakote in Rajouri. The meeting at Mendhar Poonch was attended by DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range Dr Haseeb Mughal, Army Commander Brigadier Deepak Nayak, CO Sambhav Sagar, SSP Poonch Vinay Kumar and other jurisdictional officers.

The meeting at Kalakote Rajouri was attended by Madhusudan Guru, CO 63 RR, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range Dr Mohammad Haseeb Mughal, ASP Nowshera, Rafi Giri and other jurisdictional officers.

The DGP directed for strengthening the security grid by activating checking points on different routes to keep a tab on the terror activities. He also stressed strengthening the area domination plan.

He emphasized on utilizing modern technology and human intelligence to monitor the movement on borders and as also in the hinterland to prevent anti-national activities and incidents thereof.

Appreciating the joint efforts of Police and other security forces, the DGP impressed upon the officers to work in synergy for providing a better security environment to the people, especially to the people living in difficult terrains of Rajouri and Poonch areas.

He said that operation posts are being established by J&K Police alongwith Army in border area to further augment the anti-terror grid and block the evil attempts being attempted from across the border.

He directed for intensified manhunt against drug peddlers saying that agencies from across the border are using it against our youth. He said the J&K Police and other security forces are working shoulder to shoulder against terrorism and hoped that forces would continue their good work with more dedication and coordination to realise the goal of terror free Jammu and Kashmir.

He also discussed an incident wherein members of a particular community were targeted and said that such attempts are made by the anti-national elements to harm communal harmony. He directed for strict measures to prevent such incidents.

The DGP directed for strengthening the anti-terror grid by enhancing the human intelligence network besides the modern technology. He applauded the role of local police in recent successes in neutralising terrorists and also appreciated the role of civilians particularly the village defence groups (VDG) in anti-terror efforts.

