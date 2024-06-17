J&K bus terror attack: investigation handed over to NIA

The investigation into the recent terror attack on a bus in Jammu region’s Reasi has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency(NIA), official sources said.

The development comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high level meeting at the North Block to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, with a special focus on Jammu region and preparedness for upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

In the high level meeting, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau chief, Army officials including Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pandey and COAS (Designate) Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Director General of Central Armed Police Forces, Chief Secretary and the DGP of the J&K were present among other senior officers.

The HM had directed security agencies to implement zero-terror plans in the Jammu division like they did in Kashmir to achieve success in curbing terror incidents.

Meanwhile, at least nine people were killed, while 42 were injured after a bus with pilgrims on board had plunged into a gorge in J&K’s Reasi on June 9, after militants opened fire on them.

The SSP Reasi had told a news agency that the terrorists had opened fire, causing the bus driver to lose control and the vehicle plunged into the gorge.

The 53-seater bus was heading to Mata Vaishno Devi temple from Shiv Khori, when the ambush took place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other senior officials on June 13, government sources had said.

The PM was given a full overview of the security-related situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and was also apprised of the counter- terror efforts being undertaken.