J&K: BJP candidate Mushtaq Bukhari dies of heart attack

The BJP candidate for Surankote assembly seat of Poonch district, Syed Mushtaq Bukhari, died of heart attack early morning on Wednesday at his home. He was 75.

Voting in Surankote was held in the second phase on 25 September. The counting of votes is scheduled on 8 October. Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned for him.

Bukhari was unwell for some time and suffered a heart attack at 7 am, resulting in his death, a BJP leader said.

Bukhari, a two-time National Conference (NC) MLA, was fielded by the BJP from the assembly constituency that is reserved for a Scheduled Tribe candidate.

Once a confidant of NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah, Bukhari fell out with him over the delay in granting ST status to the Pahari community.

After a four-decade association with the National Conference, he quit the party in 2022 and joined the BJP in February 2024.

Bukhari’s death has been mourned by leaders cutting across party lines.

Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X; “His demise is an irreparable loss for the BJP family.”

BJP President and Health Minister JP Nadda said; “His invaluable contribution to public service will always be remembered.”

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said: “Deeply pained to learn of the demise of Shri Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari, a prominent Pahari leader. He will be remembered for his commitment to the welfare of people and upliftment of weaker sections of society….”

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina expressed deep condolences on Bukhari’s passing.

NC leader Omar Abdullah said: “His death is a loss to his party & the Pahadi people whose cause he pleaded.”

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said: “Saddened to know about the death of Syed Mushtaq Bukhari sahab.”